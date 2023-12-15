Chennai opens door to its first Farzi Café and our visit to the same introduced us to some great starters

Chennai’s newest destination to address its weekend woes is here. Farzi Café has finally opened doors for the city’s gastronomes and it’s already a bustling spot! With its vibrant ambience and blaring music that you can bob your head and groove your body to, the popular café finally arrives in Chennai with an array of delectable starters, and heady drinks. Our visit to the location introduced us to the buzzing atmosphere. Having been seated in the open area, we could get a glance at the busy traffic junction on a Saturday evening. A similar spirit of the busy Saturday evening was shared among the staff of the restaurant as we noted them bustling around as well. The first dish, Guntur Chilli Chicken arrived at our table after our short wait. The chicken was perfectly cooked, and the flavour of the curry leaves elevated all the masalas slathered over the meat.



Also Read: We try some delectable dishes made with seafood at the latest food festival at Malgudi



This was followed up with the generous serving of the Tempura Fried Prawn. Our palettes had to quickly adapt to the hot and sweet flavours that this dish introduced. With its harder texture, the flavours presented were closer to that of the common barbeque chicken wings. Our tasting of the starters continued with the serving of the Basil, coriander and chilli kebab, a favourite of the regular Farzi Café patrons. Although the resemblance of the dish to the usual hara bhara kebab in appearance was uncanny, it tasted much better with its creamier more tangy taste notes.



Tempura Fried Prawn





Further, with our appetite almost being satisfied with starters, more of the same filled the table to its edges. Our introduction to the next range of starters pleasantly surprised us. The regular Arnchini was introduced to us with the signature 'twist' process of Farzi Café. Taking its form as the Dal Chawal Arancini, we were finally able to relate to the hype that was presented around this iconic chain. Topped with achar, papad, and chutney this was probably the most unique dish with a slightly coarse texture and sinfully delectable filling.



Also Read: Newly launched café Maison Indulgence might be the best place in town to try some delicious desserts





Addiction style





Adding to this already exceeding list of starters, we were introduced to Aslam Chicken. While this visually appealing dish tasted quite similar to a serving of tandoori chicken, the Aslam Chicken did introduce a slightly different taste, thanks to a dip of the meat into the yoghurt before being skewered. Our experience at the first-ever Farzi Café in Chennai started and ended with starters. With however more to offer to the patrons, we were assured of the underlining fact that the café banks heavily on its starters and in true Farzi Café fashion, delivers with their eyes closed, or dare we say with eyes turned away.





Price for two: Rs. 2,500 aprox.

On Nungambakkam High Road