Newly launched café Maison Indulgence might be the best place in town to try some delicious desserts

When we met Janani Kannan, who had invited us for the launch of Maison Indulgence, the newest dessert café in town, she was brimming with joy and excitement, for opening the café was a long-pending dream of hers.

The menu was curated by Janani, who made use of Chef Goku’s expertise in the field, and there are over 70 dishes on offer. That number, though, is a rough estimate, for with the number of combinations on offer, one could easily make more than a hundred dishes!

What better than hot chocolate to begin a tasting, eh!

Having soaked in the very contemporary interior, we took up our place in one of the C-shaped seats that can easily accommodate four people and began our tasting session. We were given a cup of hot chocolate, which can be had with dark, milk, or white chocolate, that lifted our mood instantly. And we were ready for what came next.

That dish was the Toffee Temptation Sundae, which was one of Janani’s creations. This could easily qualify as one of the best desserts, period. It was that good!

This was simply the best dessert served at the café

Be it the moist date cake at the base, the salted caramel ice cream on top of it, the pecans, sea salt flakes, or the hot toffee sauce that one has to pour on the dessert, the dish was ace in the way it looked, smelled, and tasted.

One could also opt for the other standout dishes, which are: Trinité de Chocolat, a signature chocolate cake with layers of dark milk and white chocolate; Cakeaccino, a whole cake slice of one's choice dunked in an iced latte; Hazelnut Tiramisu, which is crowned with a molten Nutella pour; and Liege Waffles, a caramelised waffle served with berry butter and a choice of decadent chocolate or syrup.

The Truffle Mushroom Danish is an acquired taste!

With our fill of chocolate done for the day, we moved on to the non-chocolate-based dishes that were on offer. We tried the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the Truffle Mushroom Danish.

The pizza was smaller in size, and rightfully so. An average person would find it rather difficult to wholly eat a full-size version of the Buffalo Chicken Pizza, as it had enough cheese, sauce, and chicken to make one’s love handles bigger.

As for the Truffle Mushroom Danish, although the dish was tasty, we could not help but wonder how different it would taste had truffle, instead of truffle oil, been used to make the dish. However, for the price that it is offered, around INR 350, we are not complaining.

The pizza was rich and creamy through and through

Before we left, we tried the Build Your Own Bar (BYOB) concept, where any person who walks into the store can choose the type of chocolate to be poured into a mould and add toppings, which ranged from gems to potato chips. By the time you are done with the regular desserts, the chocolate bar is chilled and handed to you. What a cool concept, eh?

À la carte. Open between 1 pm and 7 pm. At Alwarpet.