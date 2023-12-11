Meat the new contenders from MeisterWurst!

MeisterWurst, the online food processing company, is well-known for selling an array of meat-based products and mock meat dishes which come ready to cook. Having added a slew of new options to its menu, the company kindly sent us some of them and egged us on to try them. So, we did what was expected of us.

In the package that was sent to us, we had received one Pork-based item and three dishes made out of chicken. We started with the Pork Coppa Ham which blew us away the moment we tasted it and it was clear that an array of dishes could be made using the meat-based dish. The juiciness of the pork and the added saltiness made it all the more better.

The pork dish blew us away!

The next item we tried was Chicken Meatball Onion & Pepper. Again, an array of dishes can be made using it. You could fry it, make a traditional meatball sauce with it or make it completely Indianised by adding it to a curry, among many other dishes.

We tried the third option and by Jove! was it good. It went with rotis and dosai and even rice for that matter! That is where these products shine, for they have various use cases. As for the meatballs themselves, the onion and pepper had blended rather well and gave the meatballs a taste that is very dear to Indians.

The meatballs are ace!

The Mediterranean and the regular meatballs though were best eaten fried. Not that they can't be used in a curry, but the flavours of the meatballs can be best brought out and savoured (according to us) when they are not doused in spices and curry.

MeisterWurst also sells onion and pepper and Mediterranean pork meatballs to those who can't do without pork and all of them are priced the same too. Coming to the moolah, spending merely over INR 300 (a piece) for ready-to-cook meat-based dishes that taste this good is a deal people should not miss. As for us, we'll be ordering some for ourselves too!

Meats priced from INR 330 onwards. Available online.