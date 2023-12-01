We try the latest briyani and kebab platters served at Mustard

Mustard is known for its unique and flavourful offerings. Yet, as is always the case, customers wanted more. So, Chef Rajan Mhatre and his team have come up with new briyani and kebab platters to woo customers. So then, do the newly introduced dishes strike the right chord? We find out.

Spending the evening at Mustard is always a delight. The old school charm of the interior combined with the modern poolside dining space caters to both traditionalists and the young. On the day we went though, the heavens opened and so we were seated inside.

Look at that Veg kebab platter!

After some welcome drinks, we were given the Veg Kebab Platter and what a feast to the eyes it was! The chefs had nailed the plating and all the different components of the dish were in order and millimetrically perfect. It was as if a machine had done it. Without further delay, we began tasting and it was the Paneer Tikka that had grabbed our attention first. The paneer was succulent and spicy, for it was done really well.

The Mushroom Skewers were worth noting too, thanks to them being delicious, while the Mince Kebab and Raw Banana Kebab were good too. The Badami Aloo though, was not spicy like the others and ended up being a good addition to the platter that was otherwise made to cater to those who like lots of flavours on their plate.

The Non-veg kebab platter was a blast in the mouth!

Then came the Non-veg Kebab Platter and it too was plated with utmost care and one could tell that the chefs took time to get it right with the way the Lamb Chops were kept on the platter. Naturally, we tried the chops and found them to be tender and moist, with a hit of spice. But what was addictive on the platter were the Chicken Skewers, which showed the skill of the people in the kitchen. One has to try the dish to understand the complexity of flavours that make the chicken as tender and spicy as it was!

We also tried the Mutton Kebabs, which were a bit chewy, some lovely Prawn Skewers and Fish Tikka, which was not to our liking. It is worth noting that both platters are served alongside Bhakarkhani and Rogini Roti, which complement the whole experience.

Yes, the briyani does have a whole chicken in it

By the time we were done licking our fingers after eating what was left of the chicken, the Whole Chicken Briyani was served. It can serve up to five or six people depending upon their capacity to gorge food and seeing a complete chicken sitting on top of the aromatic briyani was a rather lovely sight. It was lovely to eat it too. The briyani was done Bengali-style with potato and eggs in it and the rice had been cooked with copious amounts of ghee. The caramelised onions also added to the richness of the dish and so did other condiments we were served. In all, the briyani simply floored us, more so than the platters and that is saying something.

The folks at Mustard wanted customers to come in with family and friends and have a good time with delicious food. We think they've nailed it with the latest briyani and the platters.

Meal for two: INR 1,800. 12-11.30 pm. At Pharos Hotel.