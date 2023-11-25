Cafe Madras Borough serves up dishes that will make Chennaiites feel nostalgic!

Whenever Chennai gets a new café that aims to serve authentic old Madras-style dishes, people have something exciting to look forward to. But the experiences at such cafés have been mixed thus far, for serving up old school dishes without a modern twist does not seem to take anybody's fancy these days. Thankfully, the menu at the Cafe Madras Borough does not disappoint, for it has dishes that are typically served in Tamil homes, but they have been given a modern twist.

The café is thoroughly modern though. It can seat up to 72 people and diners can also opt to use the PlayStation, VR games (one needs to pay for these) and board games present there, while there is also a small collection of books to pick up and read, perfect if your date ghosts you!

Not only does it look good, the sundal hummus tasted really well too

We began with the Madras Kaalan Cappuccino, a creamy soup served in a coffee mug made using, you guessed it, mushroom. Then came one of the highlights of the menu, the Marina Thengai Mangai Pattani Sundal Hummus with Pita Crisps and boy was it delicious. For Chennaiites, who have spent innumerous hours at the Marina Beach, the sundal is a snack that is close to their heart and when it is served in a modernised form, the dish simply grabs a place in your heart.

The cigarillos are inspired by a specific, very popular snack served at Mount Road

Then came the Mount Road Mutton and Mozzarella Cigarillo. It is a take on the famous snack served in what is today called Anna Salai and it was not to our liking, for it was too cheesy and nothing like what the people of Madras are traditionally known to make. However, the Periamet Nalli Kurma Idiyappam Ramen was right on spot. Who knew that the very famous combination of idiyappam and nalli kurma would make for a perfect ramen bowl?! But the combination was gobsmacking and we were utterly floored. Should people wish, the chef will also make Kheema Curry and Parotta, which is currently not on the menu. One bite of that combo is enough to bring childhood memories back!

Yet another tasty dish served at the diner. Look at the size of those fries!

The diner does not serve Madras dishes alone, for there are Pepper Scented Lamb Fries, Spicy Chicken Sausage Mac and Cheese, Fried Chicken, Penne with roasted mushroom and parmesan, among many other dishes that represent various cuisines as well. However, the highlights are the Madras dishes and we think that's reason enough to head to the Cafe Madras Borough.

INR 195++ onwards. 11 am to 11 pm.