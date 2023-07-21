Paloma about town: Barbie fashion, make-up and even maternity photo shoots!

Think Pink! This week’s theme is loud and clear as the much-awaited Barbie movie hits screens today. In the lead up to the release, our social media timelines have been flooded by homages to our favourite childhood doll... everything from fashion and make-up, to home décor and cocktails.

Inspired by all the barbie fever in the air, Aditya & Tanvi had a barbie-themed maternity shoot





Chatting with a few of Chennai’s popular faces, we find out what Barbie means to them, and their take on the craze. Content creater Richita tells us the familiar tale of how Barbie was the first doll that she received as a gift, when she was little. “To me, Barbie was always the girl who did everything. I am super excited about the movie and have tickets for the first day first show, and a special outfit!” she says with glee. “Had there been a premiere I would’ve probably hired a pink car to take me there!” Fashion and lifestyle influencer Sudeshna shares similar sentiments, with a huge collection as a young girl. “I love the emphasis it’s getting this year and I’ll be headed to the theatres in all pink for sure.” But she’ll be watching Oppenheimer, this week’s other big release, first. Which seems to be the preferred (and advised) order for all movie buffs, myself included. Actor Tanvi, who recently welcomed a baby boy with husband Aditya, did a Barbie-themed maternity shoot. She laughs about how they took their photos and days later, the Barbie wave seemed to engulf the world.

Sudeshna

Richita





I couldn’t resist dabbling a little bit, and when my good friend and make-up artist Prakruthi invited me to join her for a Barbie-themed shoot, I readily agreed. For Prak (as she is lovingly called) it’s been a long-time fascination. Both in terms of styling ‘inspo’ and content for her craft. “Leading up to the release, my bestie and I imagined what we would wear on the red carpet, or would it be a pink carpet?” she says. “Lots of frills, big hair and make-up looks to match.”



So will it be a ‘girls day out’ vibe at the theatres today? On one hand, quite few girl gangs are planning a movie and cocktails night, while on the other, quite a few gentlemen I’ve chatted with seem just as interested in the movie. Either way, it’s going to be a fun weekend. Let’s compare notes next week. Have fun at the movies!