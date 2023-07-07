Paloma about town: A week of fashion, film and oodles of flavour

Another week flies past, the usual mixed bag of fashion, food and a solid dose of skincare. While everyone scurried off to the mall to do justice to the sales, I managed to steer clear, and gave myself a pat on the back. Which also means that our social media timelines were flooded with influencers showing us their ‘hauls’ and ‘deals’ while sustainability peeps waxed eloquent about the perils of fast fashion.



Right on cue was the latest instalment of Funky Fish, one of Chennai’s favourite fashion pop-ups, this time with a dedicated area for sustainable luxury. The invite encouraged us to make ‘pre-loved fashion, the new normal’ and I’m here for it. Turning heads was the ‘fab’ range of pre-loved bags by Confidential Couture, with the option of not just to buy but to sell. After soaking it all in, we then moved over to the customisation area by ‘Not Enough Yellow’ where marquage artist Prarthana showed us how her work can transform an older accessory like a bag or a pair of shoes into a whole new being. Plus, we were treated to a live art demo, by her, that took shape as the day wore on.You can bet we raced back home and started scoping out candidates for a makeover, from the long forgotten sections of our wardrobe.

Paloma, Nisha & Reena at the Funky Fish pop-up





And speaking of makeovers, our next stop was at the launch of Luxury Derm Aesthetic Clinic, the latest in a string of beauty and skin clinics. Celebs from across genres were present and the traditional inauguration was followed by a tour around the new space. With an emphasis on affordability and the promise that every guest would be treated like royalty, everyone was keen to find out more on the latest treatments on offer.

Mehndi at The Leela Palace Chennai





A week’s line-up wouldn’t be complete without something for the foodies and this week saw Raviz Nirvana at The Leela Palace Chennai, presented by the Leela Raviz Hotels and Resorts. The evening showcased the essence of Kerala, God’s own country, from traditional art forms to signature dishes. Weaving together the culture of Royal Travancore, Suriani flavours and Moplah traditions, at the same time connecting the four Leela Raviz destination resorts across Kerala. This unique culinary experience was set against a backdrop of temple music, making it an evening to remember.

Cast of The Kooks: Sunny Side Up on stage





Later in the week, we had another theatrical experience at the 12th Edition of The Little Theatre Festival for Young audiences. The Kooks: Sunny Side Up gave us a good dose of physical comedy, while His Day, a non-verbal production showcased Korean puppetry.

Minnie at the Terroir Wine Club movie night





Terroir the Madras Wine Club also held a different kind of evening this week. Instead of the wine and cuisine paired dinners, it was a movie night at the Park Hotel theatre. The film? Bottle Shock, based on the Paris wine tasting competition of 1976, also known as Judgement of Paris. Organised by British wine merchant Steven Spurrier, the event was a face-off between French wines from Bordeaux and wines from Napa California. Filmmaker Rajiv Menon reviewed the film at the end; it was a fun, insightful and learning experience for all. “Which wine emerged victorious? You certainly won’t hear it from me!" said Minnie Menon, president of Terroir.