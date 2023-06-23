Paloma about town: Rain showers and a trip to a mango farm

Try as I might, I couldn’t avoid starting with a comment about the weather. It’s been the ‘hot’ topic of every conversation, at every gathering, these past couple of months. So, no surprises that the three-day downpour, was a welcome respite from the heat. All of our Instagram feeds were filled with videos of the rain set to nostalgic music, accompanied by thought-provoking quotes. Instead of party plans being interrupted, people seemed enthused by this sudden change in weather, with an added spring in their step.



Starting off the weekend was the launch of the shopping festival at Phoenix MarketCity, with actress Huma Qureshi doing the honours. Fans were excited to meet her, and had gathered at the atrium craning their necks in all directions, waiting for her to arrive. Music began, the crowd cheered, it was a surprise flash mob performance. Also, making an appearance were the Harley Owners Group or ‘HOG’, creating quite a buzz in their signature riding gear. We got to chat with them about the history of the brand and what it means to be a Harley Davidson owner, rider and fan, and the sense of community they share. All of the bikes parked outside made for one of the main photo attractions as well. And suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, Huma appeared, much to the delight of the crowd. She spoke about what she loves to shop for, as well as a quick snippet on her experience working with Superstar Rajinikanth. After posing for the paparazzi, she headed off for a quick look at her favourite brands, and I decided to do the same. Despite my best efforts, I left the mall with more than a couple of shopping bags.

Yashika at Phoenix MarketCity





More shopping continued later in the week at the latest edition of Sutraa at Hyatt Regency Chennai. A favourite on the Pop-Up circuit, for its range and affordable price points, it was packed right from when the doors opened. Linen sets, Indo-Western outfits and fun accessories were the popular items.

Hema at the latest edition of Sutraa





The weekend also included the Hanu Reddy Mango festival, fairly self-explanatory, with the mango, front and centre. It was a great vibe, chilled out and fun, perfect for the whole family, we even spotted some happy pooches wandering about. So when we say the mango had pride of place, we mean it. On offer — mango picking, mango pickling, a mango eating contest, foot massages with mango butter (the list goes on) along with a good dose of art, crafts and a slice of farm life. The best part was the mango-themed breakfast with everything from Puris and Aamras to Manga Meen Curry.

From left to right: United States Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin, actor Kamal Haasan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti at the US Independence Day reception





Closing out the week with a different kind of celebration was the US Independence Day reception, hosted by the US Consulate General. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Eric Garcetti acknowledged the strong and growing partnership between the United States and South India. There were also a few rather interesting performances including one by the students of Chennai’s KM Music Conservatory as well as one by Beatfreakz to Indian American rap singer Raja Kumari’s Bindis and Bangles.