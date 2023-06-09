Paloma about town: A week of networking, fashion and diamonds...

Girl power and pool time were the two themes this week, running side by side as everyone did their best to beat the heat, but look stylish doing it. “No but THIS year is hotter,” wins the prize for the most used line of the season. Therefore, we resorted to refreshing cocktails, giant hats and linens, linens, linens.

Left: Punam, Divya, Ridhi, Irfana & Vinitha; Right: Paloma, Shanti, Chandrika, Arthi, Lovejit & Niranjana at the Women Networking Club





My week started with an event by the Women Networking Club, with an invite from Divya Mahadevan to speak at this month’s meet-up. I’m all about people ‘finding their voices’ both literally and otherwise, and readily agreed. WNC, a platform that’s the brainchild of Kesica Jayapalan, started off in Coimbatore and Chennai not so long ago. The objective was to meet like-minded women who want to network and grow their business. Gaining major momentum in a short span of time, it’s now pan India, across seven cities. This month’s get together which was at Mexe saw a diverse group of women, from small business owners to entrepreneurs who are seeking inspiration. From sharing industry insights, to swapping stories of their journey, it really was a very interesting exchange of information, over empanadas and fruity drinks. The ladies loved the fact that it’s a non-membership platform that’s open to anyone, and what a great way to meet and connect with some truly talented women.

Aysha at the launch of Rehane's new store at Taj Club House





And speaking of talented women, next up was the launch of Rehane, at an all new venue, the Taj Club House. Someone described Rehane as one of the ‘OGs’ of the fashion scene, and I can’t disagree. No surprise that it was a packed house, a reunion of sorts, with the fashion fraternity (across generations) in full attendance. Photographers, models, stylists, choreographers and fellow designers, some of whom hadn’t caught up in years. Everyone loved what had been done with the space and toasted to the designer’s success.

Monalisa at a preview of the Diamond Festival



The last stop was at Challani Jewellers, for a preview of their Diamond Festival. Easy breezy was the vibe with most people in linens and summery clothes, despite being in the mood for some serious bling. Most of the ladies made a beeline for the statement necklaces, especially the coloured diamonds. “Rain or shine, they’re still a girl’s best friend,” joked one of the guests, as she modelled a pair of sparkly earrings for the camera.