Paloma about town: CSK fever, a foodie trail and haute summer eyewear for the season

CSK! CSK! The city has been bathed in yellow, and in a different sort of frenzy as the home team is now in the finals. While the scrambling for tickets continued, I preferred to watch the playoffs from the comfort of my living room, snacks in hand and AC on full blast. Our entire group (ages two to 80) were kitted out in our team jerseys as we sat on the edge of our seats, in what has been such a closely contested season. My other favourite pastime is to watch all the hilarious banners held up by people in the stadium. From “Dhoni is my first crush and my husband knows” to “Camera man please focus on us boys too,” there were some good ones this week. Now the next stage of discussion is where everyone will watch the finals on Sunday. You can be sure I’ll give you the full report next week, and here’s hoping for the outcome of our choice.

Paloma sporting some 'yellove' for CSK





On the food front, Asia Kitchen by Mainland China hosted a launch party recently at Somerset Greenways Chennai. The extremely well-attended event saw a mixed crowd, with groups of families, couples and girl gangs dressed to the nines. It’s great that you have options with dining experience, choosing either a long languorous meal, or a quick bite, depending on what you’re in the mood for or what your schedule permits. Asian Cuisine is always a winner in Chennai and the vibe was upbeat with everyone ready to explore the menu. Favourites were the sushi and dumplings, photographed to the next level by the influencer brigade. People also loved the Thai curry and the ‘comfort food faves’ like fried rice and chilli chicken. For dessert, mango sticky rice, and a dozen more pictures to go with it.

Mehndi at Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

Ayesha & Adam at the The Great Kebab Factory, Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay





The foodie trail continued to Puducherry with another beloved brand The Great Kebab Factory making the iconic journey from Chennai to Pondy, at the Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay. Having been around for 25 years, the name is one of the first that comes to mind for the Northwest Frontier experience. One of the guests was heard saying, “Whenever someone comes in from out of town, a visit to Kebab Factory is a must!” Doing the honours and inaugurating the new space was Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali along with CEO of GRT Hotels, Vikram Cotah.

Rubeena at the showcase of Lawrence and Mayo’s Spring Summer 2023 luxurious eyewear collection





And bringing in that element of fashion and style was Lawrence and Mayo’s preview of their Spring Summer 2023 luxurious eyewear collection. With a tempting array on offer, Chennai’s popular faces stopped by over the course of two days and most didn’t leave empty-handed. The scorching summer we’ve been having provides the perfect excuse for a new pair of sunglasses, or two. Judging from what people picked up, the classics are now making way for loads of colour, chrome and mirrors. It goes without saying that lots of photo taking ensued. My favourites were a lilac tinted pair from Tory Burch, and it’s also hard for me to resist anything rose gold. Maybe I should pick up a yellow pair, specially for Sunday? Good idea!