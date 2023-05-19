Paloma about town: Glam tips, cricket fever and Parisienne vibes

A theme slowly started to show itself this week, with beauty and wellness taking centrestage. Despite the past few days being the hottest of the year so far, the ladies didn’t skip a beat. Bring on the shades and waterproof mascara, and off we go. Mother’s Day for me began bright and early, steeped in Parisienne vibes, as Dessange Paris, the French luxury brand, unveiled their Spa and Salon in Chennai. With their invites being a part of many conversations over the past week, it’s no surprise that everyone was excited for the doors to open. The extremely Instagrammable venue had me confused on where to start my pictures. Decisions decisions. I picked up a delicate fruity drink and munched on a mini chocolate tart while I chose my spot. Most of Chennai’s swish set made an appearance as the morning wore on, and were given a grand tour of the facilities. The realistic watercolour murals were everyone’s favourite, along with all the blush and gold. We’ve already made our appointments for the week ahead.

Julia & Oleg at the opening night of Kari Theory

Celebrity make-up artist Ojas at Palladium





Over at Palladium, this weekend saw a visit from celebrity make-up artist Ojas Rajani for a masterclass Ojas’ fan following were there in full force, phones out, ready to absorb all the expert tips. Over the course of the class, there was a demo of two looks, a south Indian bridal look with a ‘naturelle soft glam’ and an effortless diva look. Everyone, including the model herself, couldn’t stop gushing about the final output. Meanwhile at Rutland Gate, popular faces had gathered for the launch of Vybe Club, Lash and Nails, aiming to provide fashion and beauty at an affordable cost. Founder Ruchi Raj, who is also a model and yoga instructor, tells us that beauty is just the beginning and that there is lots more in store. Also launching this week was iGlam, a grooming school by talent and influencer marketing platform Social Edge. Doing the honours was Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali at Amir Mahal. The idea is to train talent from models and actors, to even influencers, to represent both, the South and India, globally.

Lakshmi at the launch of Fern & Ade





At Amethyst, the weekend buzz was around the pop-up of home décor brand Fern and Ade. Guests got to take a look at a specially curated showcase of products as well as meet founder Adeline Graham. Many of Chennai’s leading architects were in attendance, along with interior designers and bloggers. We saw a few of the same faces at the launch of Kari Theory, at Radisson Blu GRT Chennai. The first-of-its-kind ‘Namma Bar and Kitchen’ showcases the streets of Tamil Nadu, from an extensive menu to its signature cocktails.



But of course I have to wind up the column with a mention of the boys in yellow, and a very closely contested IPL this year. We’ve all been at the edge of our seats and I don’t think we’ve done so much math in a while, constantly looking at the points table. The last league match at Chepauk was a memorable affair, with the crowds as excited for the end, waiting for the team lap around the stadium. As members of the team themselves admitted, very few things come close to the love of the CSK fans. Here’s wishing the Super Kings all the very best for the playoffs.