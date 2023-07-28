Feast on delicious Maharashtrian flavours at Taj Wellington Mews 

Maharashtrian cuisine, an exciting mix of flavours, textures and colours, is known for its unique blend of spices. This delicious combination of tastes is sure to tickle your taste buds as the team led by Executive Chef Bharti has whipped up an exciting menu mixing a diverse range of fresh flavours at Match Point, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Taj Wellington Mews.

Guests can savour delicious thalis, for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The vegetarian thali comprises Tomato saar (Tangy soup made with tomato and coconut); Kothambiri vadi (Gram flour fritters made with peanuts and fresh coriander); Matki chi usal (Sprouts cooked with onion and tomato); Nagpuri baakar bhaji (Pumpkin cooked in spicy curry peanuts and coconut); Sol kadhi (Digestive drink made with coconut and kokum); Masala bhaath (Spicy rice preparation cooked with vegetables and served with spicy buttermilk); and Srikhand poori (Sweet curd with dry fruits served with pooris).

Non-vegetarians can delight in Jeere meere saar (Spicy lentil soup with cumin and pepper); Talleli masse (Fried fish) or Chicken sukka (A dry chicken preparation made with coconut); Kombdi vade (Chicken curry with fried mutligraim bread) or Saoji mutton rassa (Nagpuri meat preparation in a rich spicy gravy); kolambi bhaat (Koli style prawn rice); Sol kadhi (Digestive drink made with coconut and kokum); and Puran poli (Sweet flatbread stuffed with Bengal gram and jaggery).

At Match Point, Taj Wellington Mews. On till July 30. Vegetarian & non-vegetarian thalis. For lunch and dinner.