Louis Burger comes to Chennai with gourmet offerings, including buns topped with a gold leaf!

We like a juicy burger as much as the next guy. But when you are delivered one with a gold leaf on top... ‘ooh la la’ is the only appropriate response. And this is even before our first bite. This is just a taste of what is in store with the launch of Louis Burger in Chennai earlier this week. The cloud kitchen, which first opened in Mumbai last year is from the house of Zorawar Kalra’s Massive Restaurants (which brought the Asian bistro Pa Pa Ya to the city) and promises gourmet creations with no expense spared on ingredients. And we believe it, after quite literally, biting into gold.

Louis Grand Royale





Eyes on the fries

“The Truffletake is a star item. It has real shavings of truffles which cost over one lakh a kilo paired with a choice of non-veg or patty and is topped with other premium imported mushrooms,” Zorawar paints us a picture of the fillings in the burger, as we multitask between chewing and taking notes. If you’re a fan of truffles, you will also be excited to hear about the generous addition of truffle mayo between the buns; this was also a dip for the Truffle Fries, which was finished at lightning speed, and visibly outdid the Peri Peri and Classic fries by a mile.

Farm House Burger





Patty starter

Other highlights that we recommend are the Korean Fried Chicken Burger with gojujang that hits a sweetspot with just the right balance of sweet and savoury and the Grilled AF Chicken Burger, with English cheddar, and smoked barbecued onion rings for crunch. If you’re a vegetarian, The Farm House is a great choice with exotic veggies, mozzarella and pickled onions that make everything pop. We like that Zorawar points out to us that, “nothing is frozen and the buns are made fresh multiple times a day.” With four kitchens set up in Chennai, he tells us that the burgers are transported from a central bakery in Tambaram in temperature controlled trucks. We listen in, between bites of sticky and sweet Korean Chicken Wings, these are near addictive. Also, not to miss is the Louis Grand Royale which comes with double meat patties, shimeji mushrooms, cheddar and their signature gold leaf. Now that’s a mouthful.

Burgers at INR 215 onwards.