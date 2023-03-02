Order your friend a coffee with their photo printed on top at The Bistrograph, the country’s first  photography themed café

A lot can happen over coffee. Sure. But seeing your face in a cuppa has likely never happened before. The Bistrograph which opened a few days ago in Shastri Nagar, Adyar has a signature red velvet brew that comes with a photo of your choice printed on top. Although you could also request this atop a South Indian Filter Kaapi if you prefer. With a vision to merge coffee, photography and food — owner Hari Subhash (26) calls it the first photography-themed café in the country. Apart from the menu, look out for cutlery caddys that look like cameras, frames on display to showcase the work of fresh talent every month and two different photography studios located above the café for baby, product and commercial shoots.

Get your photo printed on top of the signature Bistrograph

Salad platters





Coffee meets whiskey

Set in a 60-year-old bungalow, the renovated blue façade inspired by an abstract twin lens camera instantly grabs eyeballs, whether you are walking or driving down. We also like the sustainable cane photo booth that makes for a fun stop during our tour of the 108 seater, where you can opt to sit inside or outdoors. Over slurps of a Biscoff Cold Coffee, with the added decadence of that creamy biscoff spread on the rim, we get chatting with Hari. “The menu is entirely European,” we are told, as we browse through names like Pan Fried Gnocchi and Baked Lasagne curated by consultants Yeshvin Mathew of the Grub Food Company and Rajesh Kumar of Gourmet Sage. Meanwhile, the coffee section is definitely worth checking out for afficianados with a medium roast from the Annamalai Hills, as well as Whiskey and Brandy Aged Barrels from Coorg and Chikmagalur, respectively.

Façade of the café inspired by an abstract twin lens camera

Trio of pizza



Love me tender

We however, are entirely focused on the food, this time. And find ourselves digging into appetisers like the crunchy Fried Chicken Tenders and salads like the Italian Burrata served arugula and confit tomatoes. Unexpectedly, it is the Smoked Chicken and Orzo Soup that really brings it home for us. The base of onion, leeks, celery and cream is so good you will not want to share this bowl, while swirls of green pesto oil make for a pretty garnish on top. For mains, we enjoy the classic Barbeque Pork Ribs and from the pizza section — slices of Funghi Trifolati topped wild mushrooms, parmesan and a hint of truffle oil. But the plate that had us raving was the Braised Lamb Shank served in a bed of creamy polenta. Chef Karthik Palaniswamy tells us the secret is that it is slow cooked for over three hours for that glorious succulence in every bite.

Open from 11 am to 11 pm.Meal for two at INR 1,200.

