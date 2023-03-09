Spanish tapas bar Isabella's, from Goa, visits Hyatt Regency Chennai with a scrumptious menu

Isabella’s, a popular tapas bar from Goa, which has been garnering a lot of attention since it opened six months ago — is making a quick stopover in Chennai, this week. Expect a curated menu of Spanish classics at Hyatt Regency Chennai, like the crisp Patatas Bravas (thrice cooked potatoes topped with a tangy-sweet tomato sauce) and Gambas Al Ajillo (prawns cooked in chilli and garlic olive oil) paired with cocktails like the Grape & Lychee Sling whipped up with their homemade vermouth. Also not to miss are their saffron-laced paellas cooked with seafood like prawns, clams and squid or chorizo sourced from Spain.

Alitas de Pollo





Owner Arati Naik who runs the restaurant in Panjim walks us through the festival menu with ingredient and flavour notes as we go along. The paella, for instance, which is a one pan rice dish is made with three different types of paprika — smoked, sweet and hot — for layered flavouring. Meanwhile, if you’re a cheese enthusiast, the soft Manchego cheese, made from sheep’s milk is an interesting find on the cheese platter alongside Goibada (guava cheese), marinated olives, crackers and fruits.

Churros





We get to sample a degustation of what is on offer over the duration of the festival and find ourselves reaching for seconds of the Alitas de Pollo (succulent chicken wings with a flavourful salsa verde) followed close on its heels by the Quesso de Cabra y Lentejes. The latter resembles a bruschetta, except here the tomatoes are swapped with hearty lentils, marinated peppers and candied walnuts for a touch of sweetness and just a smidge of goat’s cheese to bring the dish home. Dessert is a platter of churros dusted in cinnamon and icing sugar with a couverture chocolate dip. We fight off shutterbugs eager to capture the best angle for Instagram and insist on eating this one right away, lest the dessert go from that deep fried golden crisp to sad and soggy. Isabella’s signature cocktails made with homemade fig and apricot liqueurs make for the perfect sweet accompaniments.



To set the mood, beyond the food, there will be a bachata dance evening by The Verb School of Dance tonight.

At Focaccia. On till March 12. For dinner, 7 pm to 11 pm. Meal for two at INR 1,500.

