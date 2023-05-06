Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center takes you on a culinary journey through Chettinad cuisine

Indulge in the authentic taste of Chettinad cuisine at Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center's 'Chettinad by Aachi' festival which is set to begin on May 11.

This festival will showcase the culinary expertise of Mangalam Aachi and Solai Aachi, two sisters from the Pudukkotai and Karaikudi districts. Well versed in traditional flavours, these sisters bring with them family recipes passed down through generations. Helming the execution of this food extravaganza is chef Murthi who has done intense research on the cuisine to present the most authentic flavours on the plate.

Signature dishes include Chettinad Meen Kuzhambu, Chettinad Mutton Kola Urundai, Chettinad fish fry, Chettinad Chicken Curry, Chettinad special Vendakkai Mandi and varieties of Murukku like Seepu Seedai, Thenkuzhal Murukku, Mullu Murukku.

Chef Murthi brings with him robust experience of 2 decades that strides through his early years working across a range of hospitality units through the ranks. During his leisure time, he actively travels to remote villages spread across India to gather knowledge and insights on native cuisines from each state and presents them through eclectic culinary showcases.

May 11 to 15. Lunch and dinner. INR 1,599 plus taxes per person.