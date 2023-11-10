Top city hotels offer a sweet deal with their latest collection of Diwali gift hampers

As the city gets more excited to celebrate the festival of lights, we at Indulge have curated a list of places to bag some of the best hampers available from top hotels in Chennai which have been specifically curated for Diwali. We hope this list makes life easy for Chennaiites who might not have the time to search for avenues that offer the best gift boxes filled with delicacies and more, while they are busy shopping!

Also read: From Rajasthan with love

* Four Points by Sheraton

The Diwali hampers from Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center have been named 'The Orchestra of Celebrations' for the year 2023 and they comprise four different versions. Named Eco-friendly, Sustainable, Recycled and Domestically Sourced, these hampers come with eco-friendly and sustainable packaging. They cost between INR 3,500 and INR 10,000.

* Westin

The Westin Chennai has come up with an assortment of tailored bundles created by culinary experts. The gift hampers on offer include Assorted Sweets (Ghee, Dry fruit, Ghee sweets and mixture combo), Chocolate Box, Hamper 1, Hamper 2, Hamper 3, Hamper 4, Hamper 5, Hamper 6 and a special collection of hampers curated by Manish Malhotra that comprise boxes of 12, 18 and 36 artisanal mithais. Priced between INR 500++ and INR 8,500++.

* Leela

The festival hampers from The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts come under the banner ‘Signatures by The Leela’. The hampers contain a medley of rich Indian flavours and delicacies, so expect to see Indian sweets, savouries, cookies and chocolate pralines among others. The gift boxes will also come with scented candles and an idol of Lord Ganesha. Customers can choose to customise their hamper as well. Price on request.

* Sheraton Grand Chennai

This Diwali, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa has launched a delectable Diwali hamper curated by culinary experts. The hamper contains time-honoured Indian sweets to celebrate traditional flavours. The gift box includes Besan Ladoo, Motichoor Ladoo, Raggi Ladoo, Kaju Kathli, Mysore Pak, Balushahi, Malai Peda, among others. Price on request.

* Strictly Desserts

Strictly Desserts has come with an assortment of hampers for this Diwali which contain an array of desserts for people to savour from heavenly cakes to artisanal pastries. The hampers on offer are named Assorted Ladoo (box of nine), Mid Eastern Indulgence (with nutty shortbread cookies among others), Praline Baklava and 4 States (featuring delicacies from the four southern states). These are priced between INR 550 and INR 1,450.

* Laddoos

Ladoos, the specialists in making the Indian mithai, allows customers to customise their gift hamper, People can select their choice of sweets and savouries to create the bundle of joy that they would be handing over to their loved ones. Moreover, customers can also choose exclusively designed gift hampers in various colours, shapes and designs, with the cost ranging from INR 500 to INR 5,000.

Also read: 16th Anniversary Special: We give you Chennai’s top 16 bars that confirm what we have always known — Chennaites party like rockstars!

* Hilton

Hilton Chennai's meticulously crafted gift hampers for Diwali offer the perfect avenue to express your affection. Offered under the Khushiyan by Hilton banner, the Diwali gift hampers are called Premium Khushiyan Mithai, Indian Signature, Celebrations, Mini Treasure, and Trunk of Joy. There are more hampers on offer and customised hampers can also be tailor-made upon request. Priced from 899++ onwards.