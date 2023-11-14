Practising witchcraft with sandwiches!

If you are a fan of sandwiches and nachos, there is nothing like seeing a Jumbo Croissant Sandwich that is stuffed to the brim or seeing a tower of nachos served in front of you. Well that is what you get when you head to the World Sandwich & Nachos celebrations at Anise.

Sujan Mukherjee, Executive Chef, Taj Coromandel has created a rather concise menu, but each dish has been handcrafted to suit all kinds of people. Take the Mezze Nachos for example, which comes with pesto hummus, tzatziki, jalapenos and tomato salsa. This, the chef says was inspired by an eggplant-based dish he discovered during one of his international travails. It looked like a world-class dish and tasted like one too.

But the Bar-Be-Que Chicken, Fried Eggs & Giardiniera nachos with BBQ chicken, pickled vegetables, fried eggs, avocado were even better. This dish was so good that it made us stop talking and thinking and we ended up simply enjoying it as if it were the last meal we would ever have. The crunch of the nachos along with the properly cooked and juicy meat and the sauces made for a treat. A must-try in our books.

There are other options like Ground Tenderloin Nachos and Cheese Baked Nachos so select if people want more of the delicious food. On the other hand, the sandwiches were quite different... in a different way. While the nachos were designed to be shared with a group of people, the sandwiches, if eaten by a person alone, make for sumptuous meals. Not that they can't be shared, they sure can be because the portions are big, but they are best enjoyed alone.

Both the Jumbo Croissant Sandwich with roasted sweet potato, pesto mayonnaise, pickled vegetables and scamorza cheese.and the Chicken Salami Sandwich in Panini with chicken salami, lettuce, tomato, gherkins, cheddar and pommery mustard mayonnaise.were both amazing in their own right. They also come with potato wedges and condiments to make the meal more sumptuous and flavourful.

We noticed that Chef Sujan Mukherjee and his team had made the effort to make the dishes more healthier and thus the inclusion of avocado in many of the dishes, among other things like olives and lettuce. The chef said it was done to ensure there was something for everybody at the fest. He's right, there is!

INR 475 onwards. At Anise, Taj Coromandel. On till November 15, 2023.