Nasi and Mee on OMR IT Expressway serves up the classics and some fresh innovation

Six years after the first Nasi and Mee opened its doors on Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Chennai gets a second one on OMR IT Expressway. The dual level 75-seater is a departure from the original canteen format and features a brand new menu, with dishes like a crunchy Cereal Tofu and a Chiang Mai-style Red Curry with Peking Duck (imported from Thailand) and pops of sweetness, from pineapple chunks in the mix. Of course, the Iced Milo and traditional Chendol made with coconut milk and green rice flour jellies are a mainstay at both outlets. We take turn sipping on both as we take in the spacious interiors with flower shaped bamboo light fixtures suspended high above us, printed tiles at our feet and the highlight, a 22-foot floor to ceiling mural of colourful birds that transport us to tropical paradise.

Gorgeous interiors

Cereal prawns

Nasi lemak





Blue surp-rice

“We have a unique hand-painted mural at every one of our outlets,” says Ravindran Nahappan, CEO and founder of Foodsta Kitchens, the parent company of Nasi and Mee, who has flown down from Singapore for the launch. Over conversation about expansion plans peppered with stories of hawker favourites in Singapore, we find ourselves digging into a wholesome Chicken Rice (a ubiquitous sight at any hawker stall) with a distinct soya sauce that is sourced especially for this dish, alongside a very Instagrammable Nasi Lemak, courtesy the ‘blue rice’ which gets its colour from the blue pea flower. “The coconut milk the rice is infused with is something we import as well because the fat content in coconut milk here is lower, and that means not as much flavour,” Ravindran says, demonstrating a keen attention to detail. Served with chicken rendang, sambal and fresh cucumber slices, this dish is perfect for a single serve if you want many flavours on one plate.

Singapore chicken rice

Duck red curry





When life gives you lemongrass...

As for shareable plates, we enjoy the Spicy Sambal Satay and from the sushi section, a Flaming Salmon with cream cheese, avocado and a spicy mayo. Seconds are speedily ordered because the sushi selection is too good not to. Desserts which include a Milo Mousse and Japanese Cheesecake are unfortunately not as impressive as everything that came before it. We wrap up with an impromptu hands-on matcha making session at the bar Ravindran tells us the cocktail list has familiar names, except with an Asian twist. One Lemongrass Margarita, please?

Meal for two at INR 1,400, excluding beverages.