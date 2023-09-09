Dive into a special menu of gourmet burgers at Taj hotels across Chennai 

Burgers, the good-old comfort food has been taken a few notches higher with delicious gourmet burgers, specially crafted by our master chefs and will be available across all Taj properties in Chennai – Taj Coromandel, Taj Connemara, Taj Club House, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, Taj Wellington Mews and Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway. Guests are invited to indulge in some gourmet burgers, with the best quality meats and exotic vegetables grilled to the order and served on home baked buns. Try the Pulled Lamb Burger or the Refried beans and corn burger with exotic fries and dips.

Choose from Almighty Burger (Double patty with double cheese and fried egg, bacon, tomato, lettuce); Cheddar And Tenderloin (Tenderloin steak, bacon, Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caramelised onions, cheese fondue, house made pickles); Burger Indiana (Tandoori chicken, green chillies, Amul cheese, lettuce and tomato, Kashmiri chilli mayonnaise, green chutney mayo); Southern Fried Chicken (Buttermilk-fried chicken, Cheddar cheese, Peri Peri sauce, beer onions, crispy tomato, American mustard); Smashed Avacado (Lamb confit, smashed avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato, red onion, Byron sauce); Namma Chennai (Medu vada burger stuffed with pulled chicken served with tomato, iceberg and kasundi ketchup); The Truffle (Mushroom patty, truffle 'cheese' fondue, truffle 'mayonnaise', Mayo, pickled red onions, crispy onions, lettuce and tomato); Green Peas And Feta Burger (Mashed peas and feta patty, toasted bun crisp salad and tomato, French fries); Vintage Burger (Grilled vegetables, cheese, pesto, classic coleslaw salad in grilled olive and tomato focaccia); and Aamchi Mumbai (Inspired by Mumbai vada pav potato patty with Indian spices). Don’t miss the Gulab Jamun Bun (Bun soaked in a sweet sticky rose syrup with Jamun and Rabdi).

At Taj Coromandel, Taj Connemara, Taj Club House, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, Taj Wellington Mews and Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway. On till September 15.