This mess, one of the oldest in Chennai, has reached milestones as it stood the test of time and continues to be a favourite for foodies

The mess has employed eight North Indians who are trained to be observant. Manoj explains, “Once you visit our eatery and order food, the staff members make note of your likings. Some prefer idli with chutney, some soft dosai, some crisp vadai and others like strong coffee with less sugar. The boys remember the order and when you visit again even before you say ‘stronga oru coffee’, the staff knows it and serves accordingly.” He says that this makes the customers get homelike care which in turn results in them visiting the mess more often. Actor Simbu orders food from Rayar’s Mess almost thrice a week, claims Manoj. “Since we customise our delivery, they crave it regularly. Veterans like MGR, have been our regular customers,” claims Manoj. Another unique quality of the mess is that it functions at fixed timing and has a fixed menu. The working hours are from 7 am to 10 am — offering idli, vadai, pongal, and coffee — and 3 pm to 8 pm in the evenings — providing varieties of dosai and bonda with coffee.