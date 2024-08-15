Chennai's iconic drive-in restaurant back in a new avatar: Bask in the Old Madras vibes

If you have been living in the city for a while and are oblivious to what Woodlands Drive-In means for Chennaiites, you are probably living under a rock. The iconic drive-in restaurant in Mylapore has not merely been a place to break bread but has also served as a treasure trove of memories for true-blue Chennaiites. So, when the drive-in opened in its new avatar at a new locality, we decided to swing by to bask in the old ‘Madras’ vibe, especially with Madras Day just around the corner .

The 190-seater restaurant, much to our delight, is tucked away in a quaint locale amid the bedlam of Arumbakkam. As we walked across a winding stone path, we couldn’t help but notice the lush tapestry of blooms cascading down the metal fences on either side of the drive-in, and the verdant greenery under the enchanting pergola, ideal for outdoor dining. There are darshini-style mini tables as well, lest dining in the car get a tad uncomfortable. We were informed that at least 50 cars can be parked at the drive-in at any given point in time. A separate garden area is being set up for children, along with pony rides on Sundays. At the restaurant inside, customers have the option of either dining overlooking the garden or in the cooling comfort of the AC. Since we had gone on a scorching hot day with the sun beating down in all its fiery glory, we picked the latter.

Over to the food now. Our culinary expedition began with the restaurant’s eponymous appetiser, Sambar vadai, a fluffy deep-fried medhu vadai dunked in the rich, goodness of sambar, setting the tone for the afternoon. And when in Woodlands, how can we not try their dosa varieties! We opted for Sapthaswara uthappam this time around — seven varieties of uthappam with myriad toppings, including cashewnut, peas, carrots, and podi, to name a few. Being a fan of their podi varieties, the podi uthappam won our hearts instantly.

Next, it was time for Mangalore bondas, a popular delicacy from Mangalore. The crispy and delicious fritters, along with coconut chutney makes for a perfect evening snack. We then dug into their ubiquitous Bread peas masala, one of their most ordered dishes. The soft bread and the peas masala, were like two peas in a pod, and were food heaven served on a plate. The mouthwatering Chana bhatura followed, and the fluffy puri served with spicy chickpea curry won our hearts instantly. The restaurant has also been churning out special delicacies every day, and we got to try their Stuffed mushroom broccoli and Vegetarian spring roll. We quite liked the spring roll with its crispy, crunchy outsides and the delicious filling.

We indulged our sweet tooth with some filling Falooda served in a tall glass and some Carrot halwa with ice cream. As the aroma of filter coffee wafted in the air, we jazzed up our love for java with a freshly brewed cuppa before heading back to work.

Meal for two: INR 600 person. 7 am to 11 pm. At Woodlands Drive-In.