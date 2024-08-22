Explore this Chennai restobar's exciting menu with trendy cocktails and gourmet platters

The mood was jubilant, and there was revelry in the air as we set foot in The Living Room, a vibrant resto bar in Anna Nagar. It was a feisty Sunday evening, and the DJ was seen churning out some heavy-duty pulsating beats behind the turntable that could spur even a stiff non-dancer to break into a move. With a slew of birthday peeps in attendance, the evening was dedications galore.

We sat down for our business to savour the newly launched beverage and food menu. Good times begin with a drink, and our gastronomic odyssey for the evening set about on a spirited high with Retro Pop, which, much to our astonishment, arrived in a pop corn box. As we tucked into some of the puffed-up corn kernels, we stumbled onto the drink, which was shrouded in heaps of popcorn. This heady concoction comprises vodka, Jagermeister, Amaro Montenegro, coffee syrup, salted caramel, and soda, and is ideal for a movie night.

The beverage that won our hearts, however, was Barbados and Butter, a rum-infused drink inspired by Indian roots and its culinary heritage. This cocktail consisted of myriad infusions — cereals, dry vermouth, coconut water, peanut butter, malic and citric acid, and blueberry cordial. What we loved the most about the versatile cocktail was the aftertaste of peanut and coconut. The peanuts were encased in an old newspaper, namma ooru beach style!

And then, the vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters made a smashing entry. While the vegetarian platter included Wild mushroom crespelle, Achaari aam paneer tikka, Malai broccoli, Vazhaipoo cutlet, and Podi idli, the non-vegetarian platter had Pacha masala meen, Malabar coin parotta kozhi roast, Zaitun murgh tikka, Mutton green roast, and Kallu kadai muttai roast. The large platter drew us in with a sumptuous promise.

The dishes that won our hearts were Vazhaipoo cutlet, crisp, tender patties that make for a perfect evening snack; Malabar coin parotta kozhi roast, parottas topped with delectable chicken masala; and Kallu kadai muttai roast, a simple yet spicy dish loaded with flavours. Being a fan of fish, we polished off the Pacha masala meen, which shone through with its spicy tang.

Since the starters were a meal in itself, we could barely relish the main course, which comprised their signature dish, Thengaipaal saadam, and Dal makhani, Butter chicken, Lacha paratha, and Butter naan. As the name suggests, the Thengaipaal saadam is a flavourful rice cooked with coconut milk and made for a delightful pair with the gravies.

No matter how full you are, there’s always room for dessert. We quite liked the Rose milk cake, a delicious cake with the subtle sweetness of rose milk. The soft, spongy cake melted in our mouths. Moreover, the Elaneer pudding made with tender coconut water and coconut flesh, provided a fitting finale to the evening.

Meal for two:

INR 2,500++ person.11 am to 11 pm. At The Living Room.

