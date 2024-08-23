This ongoing food festival in Chennai, dedicated to bringing classic Tamil flavours to the forefront, thrives on simplicity

“Good food is very often, even most often, simple food,” Anthony Bourdain once said. The thought rang true to us as we entered the dimly lit restaurant, the air thick with the aromas of familiar spices — like when you enter your mother’s kitchen on a warm afternoon inquiring about lunch. The eatery was a hive of activity, people walking around in a choreographed fashion and all voices merging somehow to become one. The entrance was adorned with a towering bommai decked in vibrant colours welcoming the patrons with a smile pasted on her face.

This was the unveiling of the Sangamam Food Festival at the Sangamithirai restaurant. As we entered, a rectangular table covered with a white cloth, laden with curries and dry fries ignited our already heightened appetite. Finding a vacant seat with a prime view, we settled in for a gastronomic adventure that began with Aatu nenju elumbu saru (mutton soup), served in a style reminiscent of plating a lamb chop.

A single enticing mutton shank adorned the white soup plate, bathed in an aromatic broth that was both familiar and comforting. The soup, perfectly thin with a layer of oil, was a symphony of flavours, with the rough dry spice mix taking centre stage. A papad, topped with red chilli seeds and curry leaves, served as the breadstick, adding a satisfying crunch and making a dish a simple, hearty meal.