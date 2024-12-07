Bengal’s culinary heritage takes a southern detour at this premium restaurant in Chennai

Experience a tale of two states at the Hyatt Regency, Chennai as the Bengali flavours come to the city. Featuring Sienna’s head chefs, Avinandan and Koyel, alongside chefs Sourav and Tina, this collaboration promises a dining experience that seamlessly blends the richness of Bengal’s culinary heritage with contemporary techniques.

Known for their award-winning restaurant and design studio in Kolkata, Sienna has now come to Chennai to showcase their celebrated ingredient-focused, artful creations at Hyatt Regency's Focaccia restaurant .

We started off bitter (quite literally), with Bhaat’r goila and Shukto. Bhaat’r gol, a rice ball with neem and eggplant in it reminded us of the rice portions that we get from our mothers and grandmothers during our childhood. Shukto on the other hand is a creamy bitter-sweet stew with a slight flavour of mustard in it.

We then moved to an interesting dish made of moong dal, with caramelised tamarind and hilsa head. This was paired with crunchy lotus stems. Next came the Panchmishali tokari, which is essentially a combination of five vegetables and 5 spices.

We were then served a classic yet unique combination of Bread, makhon (butter) and jam. There were two types of makhon here. One was an interesting combination of mango and ginger. And the other one was prepared from the dried fish. Meanwhile, the jam was made from roselle (gangura). We should admit that all the three spreads were new and amazing.