Explore the taste of North West frontier at this newly revamped Chennai restaurant

We dived into some exotic starters as the Karachi soya chaap made its grand entry. The soy chunks had a chewy texture reminiscent of meat, and when paired with a side of chilli pickle, the spices truly enhanced the flavour. Then came the Murgh Mughlai seekh kebab, succulent minced chicken marinated with aromatic spices, skewered, and grilled to perfection, and the melt-in-the-mouth Multani murgh tikka, a delicious dish from the Multan region.

A palate cleanser in the form of a frozen mango sorbet with a hint of green chilli soon arrived, refreshing our senses.

The main course was a grand parade of irresistible dishes, each bursting with flavour. Among the vegetarian fare, we quite liked the Dal Indus, a velvety lentil dish, which, along with Chur chur paratha, turned out to be a match made in heaven. The flaky paratha, with a gentle hint of spice, was the ideal companion for the dish, especially on a chilly day. Next among the flatbreads was the Dry fruits Kashmiri naan, which was stuffed with dried fruits, and we must say, this was truly a king among flatbreads with its richness. We tried this along with Paneer khurchan (a mouth-watering semi-dry paneer dish) and Bhuna murgh balti (chicken curry fried with just the right amount of spices).