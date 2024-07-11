Chennai star hotel unveils regal beverage menu inspired by the Chola dynasty

It’s time to wine and dine like royalty as The Cheroot Malt and Cigar Lounge at ITC Grand Chola has churned out an array of flavourful concoctions inspired by the Chola dynasty. The beverage menu is aptly titled Cholatails and is an ode to the mighty empire.

As we looked for some regal inspi-ration to begin our tasting session with, the first drink, Island hopping — a heady concoction of rum, lemongrass, pineapple, galangal, and kaffir lime leaf — made its royal entry. This drink depicts the celebration of the Southeast Asian conquests of the Cholas. The imperial potion, we think, is an acquired taste. You may not find this zesty enough at first sip, but the majestic drink invariably grows on you. We tried the cocktail with some delectable sliced lamb tossed with Sichuan spices, served on a bed of butter bean hummus, and it seemed like a match made in heaven.

The next beverage on the menu made us stare at it in disbelief. It arrived in a filter kaapi davara set alongside Arisi murukku! While the javaphile in us was in seventh heaven, we descended back to the earth at warp speed as we were quite intrigued by this ‘deceptive’ drink. Named Chukku kaapi, this beverage was a reimagined version of the household remedy used for colds and coughs. The cognac drink is charged with filter coffee, dry ginger, and green cardamom tincture. The coffee gives a sinful twist to the cognac.