Experience culinary bliss: This new restaurant in Chennai unveils new Mughlai-Arabic fusion menu

If you are someone who loves good food with some breathtaking views, then the newly launched menu at the Sunset Grill at The Westin Velachery Chennai, is right up your alley. The makeover menu is a blend of Mughlai and Arabic fusion dishes and is a foodie’s delight. As we stepped into the inviting rooftop restaurant, a gentle breeze greeted us, setting the perfect tone for an unforgettable dining experience. Despite the occasional gusty winds, the delectable dishes managed to hold our attention.

Our culinary adventure began with some warm, freshly baked pita bread accompanied by an impressive array of condiments. The creamy hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, sundried tomato and feta dip, as well as the flavourful muhammara, crafted from roasted red peppers, walnuts, and pistachios, was a delightful starter.

As for the main course, we began with the Mughlai murgh dum biriyani. Bursting with robust flavours, this dish featured some fragrant basmati rice, tender chicken, aromatic spices, and a refreshing raita, which ticked all the boxes of taste, quantity, and satisfaction, making it a must-try item on the menu.

However, the standout on the table was the Mughlai paratha served with a moringa gravy, or homemade ricotta. The rich, buttery Moringa risotto paired beautifully with the slightly sweet paratha, created a harmonious combination.

The Mughlai platter, which featured tandoori lamb chops, Kalmi kebabs, Akbari machi tikka, and Tiger prawns, served with mint and mango chutney, took us on a royal tour. The lingering flavours of this Mughlai delicacy left a lasting impression on our taste buds.

The dessert section was equally gratifying. The Rasmalai tiramisu, with its perfect fusion of rasmalai, dry fruits, and milk, was a treat for the senses. Alongside it came Umm Ali, a crispy puff pastry with sweet milk and dry fruits on top, offering a rich and creamy dessert experience.

Meal for one: INR 2,000. Dinner begins at 7 pm. At The Westin Velachery Chennai.

