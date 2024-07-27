This restaurant in Chennai brings a fresh spin on classics from pan-Asian and continental menus

Next came a dish which really blew us over. Chicken wings which were fried, but served with chillies and curry leaves – the crunch of the chicken extended to crispy curry leaves and the chillies added just the right amount of sharpness to elevate the taste to another level. The humble potato was not ignored either and we had the rather amazing Kung Pao Potato, the first time we had it in a vegetarian iteration. The peanuts went really well with the sweet and sour sauce, and gave a whole new taste profile to a root that we could not even have thought off. This was really smashing.

Time for a pasta. We have always been favourable to spaghetti, so we were delighted with beef meatballs in Arrabbiata sauce in spaghetti. The meatballs were cooked very well with just the right amount of spicing, whilst the sauce had just the right amount of parsley, garlic and tomato sauce, with no one ingredient overpowering the other. We also like the application of dried red chillies, giving the spaghetti just the right amount of hotness. This one comes well recommended.

Hibiscus Café is a place that you need to go when you have some time in hand. The food is unhurried and it shows in the taste. Don’t forget to try their signature iced tea, which is just the thing for a humid day, instilling a freshness in you that’s difficult to describe. Just go there, sit back and relax…you are sure to feel the power of the Hibiscus flower.

Open all days, 12pm to 11pm

Meal for 2: INR 950++