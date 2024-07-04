Chennai-based restaurant brings the craft of chopping to the forefront

In our opinion, the secret to a good mood is good food, and for that to happen, the ingredients need to be top-notch as well, including the way to cut and slice meat.
This is especially important in charcuterie, where the uniformity of slicing plays a big role. At the Focaccia restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Chennai, this was amply demonstrated by a company called Berkel, the world’s oldest and most innovative company in this business.
They have recently started retailing in India, and Chennai is the first to get this innovative machine for cutting and slicing meat and to some extent, vegetables.
There was a very appealing spread at Focaccia for the event, and we were told that all the ingredients had been chopped and sliced with the said machine. As we mentioned before, well-cut ingredients make for tasty dishes, so we decided to go ahead with our sampling.
The first dish was a cheese board, which, of course, does not require any cutting or slicing. Pair this with a nice Barolo and you have a match made by Bacchus.
Moving onto the pepperoni pizza, we delighted in the taste of the pepperoni, made with cured pork and paprika. It is always a pleasure to eat it with a nice parmesan and gooey mozzarella on a thin-crust base, and each bite brings with it a sinful bite with a multitude of flavours.
The risotto was up next, and we have always felt that this Italian khichdi is difficult to make. The broth is most important to cook and of course, the quality of Parmesan in it makes the difference. Even the butter matters, although you can be slightly more relaxed with the quality of white wine, but you know the adage — the best gets you better.
So, the risotto was a class act and its creamy consistency made us want to have more. The last item in the main course was spaghetti. Made from drum wheat semolina, it has perfectly turned out in this case, and the parmesan on top was outstanding. We decided to finish our meal with a Tiramisu.
For us, a Tiramisu is the ultimate judge of an Italian fine dining experience and here, it came through incredibly well. The mascarpone was spot on, and the lady fingers had just the right amount of crunch. Overall, Focaccia is a sure-fire winner and a safe bet for all things Italian. Open for lunch and dinner.
Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards.