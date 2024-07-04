Chennai-based restaurant brings the craft of chopping to the forefront

In our opinion, the secret to a good mood is good food, and for that to happen, the ingredients need to be top-notch as well, including the way to cut and slice meat.

This is especially important in charcuterie, where the uniformity of slicing plays a big role. At the Focaccia restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Chennai, this was amply demonstrated by a company called Berkel, the world’s oldest and most innovative company in this business.

They have recently started retailing in India, and Chennai is the first to get this innovative machine for cutting and slicing meat and to some extent, vegetables.

There was a very appealing spread at Focaccia for the event, and we were told that all the ingredients had been chopped and sliced with the said machine. As we mentioned before, well-cut ingredients make for tasty dishes, so we decided to go ahead with our sampling.

The first dish was a cheese board, which, of course, does not require any cutting or slicing. Pair this with a nice Barolo and you have a match made by Bacchus.