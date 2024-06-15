Here's an ideal weekend destination for an authentic Italian dining experience in Chennai

For our main course, we were started off with the La Piazza pizza. This in-house special pizza was a celebration of the Italian favourites with some simple yet delectable ingredients.

Each slice of this pizza produced a cacophony of flavours. The mozzarella and basil pesto blended perfectly giving us hints of the creamy and tangy taste notes. Chunks of the sundried tomato along with the roasted garlic produced a flavourful mix of smokey and hot and piquant flavours. The additional softness of the goat cheese introduced a melt-in-the-mouth flavour. Be sure to spruce up the flavours with a variety of oils that can additionally by paired with the pizzas.