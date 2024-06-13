This star hotel's new menu boasts myriad flavours of the Orient

What followed was a gastronomic odyssey that celebrated the culinary richness of Cantonese, Hunan, and Sichuan cuisines. We set about the Chinese chow with some Cheung fun and dim sums that came in an assortment of shapes, sizes, feisty flavours and tantalising textures. As the piping hot delicacies arrived in style, encased in elegant bamboo baskets, the sinful aroma of the delectable delicacies wafted in the air.

First arrived the scrumptious Tofu and black fungus jiaozi, followed by Chow chow and pine nut dumpling, Scallop and crab dumpling, and Chicken gua tie dumpling. And it was heaven in every bite. Since all these delicacies were steamed, they were quite light on the stomach, too.

Next, the baos made a beeline for our tasting session.