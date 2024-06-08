How to make the most out of a trip to Chennai

A long weekend is always a great opportunity to travel and explore. Chennai is one of the most visited places in Tamil Nadu, it offers a vibrant tapestry of cultural experiences, tourist attractions, and historical landmarks waiting to be discovered. With such a variety of places to visit, it might get overwhelming to know where to go and when to do so. Here are a few recommendations that might guide you through the trip and help you get the best experience.
For the spiritual being:
An early morning visit to a temple might be a beautiful and auspicious start for your trip! The Arulmigu Sri Thiyagaraja Temple is always one of the recommendations that tourists receive upon their visit. With its calm and serene environment at the break of dawn and the beautiful lake and surrounding greenery, it would be a delight to visit the land of temples. The Parthasarathy temple, Vadapalani Murugan temple, and Santhome Cathedral Basilica are other notable recommendations.
For the science enthusiasts
The Birla Planetarium is an indoor universe that no science enthusiast should miss. On the highly perforated aluminium inner dome of the planetarium, special effect projectors replicate some of the most breathtaking cosmic events. The programme is made even more exciting and energetic by the multimedia projection arrangements and multidimensional activities that have been added to the sky theatre. The Anna Centenary library as well, will be a place where you can get lost in knowledge and sit back in comfort.
For the historic one
The Government Museum of Chennai, being the second oldest museum in India takes you back to the neolithic times and slowly brings you back traversing through every era. The Dhakshinchitra Heritage Museum is also a visual treat, consisting of a collection of 18 authentic historical houses with contextual exhibitions in each house. These houses given for demolition by their owners are purchased, taken down, transported, and reconstructed making it a dream come true for every history devotee.
For the thrill lover
A whole day spent in Queensland, MGM Dizzee World, or the VGP Universal Kingdom would be ideal for every thrill lover. MGM Dizzee World with its thrilling escapades, the Queensland with its heart-drenching water rides, and the VGP Universal Kingdom with its dry and water rides, its snow kingdom below -10 degrees, and the marine kingdom with the underwater experience would be great places to visit for a day of thrill and fun with family or friends.
For the foodies
The best souvenir you can take back from a visit is the taste of the native food at your tongue’s tip. The baji and fish fry spots of the marina and the chaat walas on the street corner are must-visits if you identify yourself as a foodie. The Kora food street in Anna Nagar might also be a place worth a visit.
A serene finish
No person can reminisce about Chennai without recollecting the vast expanse of the serene beach. Though Marina is one of the most opted-for beaches, Besant Nagar Beach, also fondly known as Bessie is a great place to spend a pleasant evening with the cool beach breeze, the sea shells at the foot, and of course not forget the delicious treats!
Visiting a spot just for the sake of visiting is never a good idea. Know your interests and customise your trip according to them. Hope you have a fun and memorable visit!
Written by S Shruthi Darshini