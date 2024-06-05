From summer to fall, Virginia gears up for a special season of music

From the soulful improvisations of jazz to the twangy melodies of country and the foot-stomping rhythms of bluegrass, Virginia’s music scene has always been the heartbeat of the state.
With jazz and bluegrass carved into the soul of state and the OTT music parties taking over the shore, this year’s calendar is bustling with an array of major music events from summer to fall.
If you happen to be in Virginia for a getaway these music events are worth adding to your itinerary.
Groove to big-name headliners at Richmond's iconic Maymont Park in mid-August, celebrate culture and music at the legendary Hampton Jazz Festival if you’re in town between June 28-30 or soak in the smooth sounds at Norfolk's waterfront extravaganza between August 16-17. Don't miss your chance to experience Virginia's vibrant jazz scene.
From family-friendly bluegrass at Red Wing Roots (June 21-23) to the legendary sounds of the longest-running outdoor music festival —Shenandoah Valley Music Festival between July and September — there's a groove for everyone.
Dive into Appalachian heritage at Galax's Old Fiddlers Convention, the world's largest, discovering the sounds of the mountains between August 5-10.
Celebrate Bristol's Birthplace of Country Music title or dance to folk traditions at the end of September at Richmond's free festival.
And to top it all off, don't miss Something in the Water, a three-day pop and hip-hop music to feed your on the shore experiences.
The Neptune Festival turns 50 at Virginia Beach while The Crooked Road's 20th anniversary promises a year of toe-tapping bluegrass along this scenic music trail. And to add to the craving of authenticity, The Floyd Country Store's Friday Night Jamboree hits 40 years of old-time music magic and the Ralph Stanley Museum celebrates two decades of honouring a bluegrass legend.
Universal Pictures descends upon Virginia this spring and summer, heralding the production of a yet-to-be-named cinematic odyssey conceived by the musical maestro himself, Pharrell Williams!
This epic saga, a vibrant tapestry of music and adolescence, will whisk us back to the sun-drenched shores of Virginia Beach in the summer of 1977. Prepare for a whirlwind of emotion, a symphony of sound and a story that will ignite the coming-of-age spirit within us all.
(Written by Sromona Mondal)