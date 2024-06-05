From summer to fall, Virginia gears up for a special season of music

From the soulful improvisations of jazz to the twangy melodies of country and the foot-stomping rhythms of bluegrass, Virginia’s music scene has always been the heartbeat of the state.

With jazz and bluegrass carved into the soul of state and the OTT music parties taking over the shore, this year’s calendar is bustling with an array of major music events from summer to fall.

If you happen to be in Virginia for a getaway these music events are worth adding to your itinerary.