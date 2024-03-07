Where & what to eat on International Women's Day 2024 in Chennai

For women, by women
In a bid to show its appreciation for women, the Park Hyatt has come up with special offers for International Women’s Day 2024. The special lunch buffet at The Dining Room will entice gourmands, and on the other hand, a brunch has been arranged at The Flying Elephant on March 10 (Sunday), where the Italian and Asian live stations will be run by chefs Pepe and Sarah, respectively.
Prices: Lunch - INR 1,000++. Brunch – INR 3,200 onwards (all inclusive).
Go regional
Indulge in the Flavours of Empowerment, a culinary journey by Soul On A Plate by Eat Pray & Love (EPL) this Women’s Day, which promises to tantalise the taste buds of the guests. At the event, guests will be presented with regional and homestyle dishes from regions such as Coorg, Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sri Lanka, and more. The proceeds of the event will go to supporting underprivileged women in achieving their dreams.
Entry free. 4-8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.
Curated delectables
The chefs at the restaurants in Hilton Chennai have curated an array of exquisite dishes that they claim were crafted specifically for women on the occasion of Women’s Day. Whether it is Ayna, Est, Q Bar, Vasco's, or Vintage Bank, that guests choose to dine at, women will enjoy special offers on food and soft beverages.
Price on request.
Art & food
Join Chennaiites in celebrating womanhood, art, and food at the lunch buffet in Six ‘O’ One on International Women’s Day 2024. Some of the dishes on offer are Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls, Artisanal Cheese, Gosht Dum Biryani, Wild Mushroom Cannelloni, Korean stir-fried vegetables, Indian flat breads, thin crust pizzas, Gourmet Pastas, Dim Sums and Sushi, Mille-feuille, Australian Pavlova, and more. A few other activities have also been planned for guests at the restaurant.
Prices: Lunch – INR 1,500 per person. At The Park.
Thematic lunch
The Leela Palace is celebrating Women’s Day with a thematic lunch on March 8 and then following it up with a mega brunch on March 10. The highlights of the menu include international cheese, cured meats, Karachi Bun Kebab, South Indian spiced roasts served with freshly steamed idiyappam, Pandan Crêpes with coconut filling, Soya steamed chicken drumstick, Marie Helen’s Bitter chocolate mousse, Julie Jasmine's raspberry choux buns, and more.
Prices: Lunch (on March 8) – INR 2,499++. Brunch (on March 10) – INR 3,550++ onwards.
Bubbly with a meal
Embrace the free spirit of women at the Divas' Night Out on Women’s Day at the ITC Grand Chola. At Royal Vega, the event named Avanthi Khasa will celebrate the beauty and grace of womanhood through a special dinner thali. Also, women get to enjoy a special glass of bubbly with the meal. Similarly, a special buffet dinner will be offered at the Madras Pavilion, while a glass of bubbly with compliments will be offered to women at other prominent restaurants in the hotel.
Prices: Dinner – INR 2,995++ per person; Dinner buffet – INR 3,000.