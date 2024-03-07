Where & what to eat on International Women's Day 2024 in Chennai

Join Chennaiites in celebrating womanhood, art, and food at the lunch buffet in Six ‘O’ One on International Women’s Day 2024. Some of the dishes on offer are Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls, Artisanal Cheese, Gosht Dum Biryani, Wild Mushroom Cannelloni, Korean stir-fried vegetables, Indian flat breads, thin crust pizzas, Gourmet Pastas, Dim Sums and Sushi, Mille-feuille, Australian Pavlova, and more. A few other activities have also been planned for guests at the restaurant.

Prices: Lunch – INR 1,500 per person. At The Park.