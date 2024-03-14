Enjoy a scrumptious Sunday Brunch at this picturesque hotel on the ECR

We were invited to try the new Sunday Brunch at The Reef, and since it involved a long drive as well, we grabbed our keys and headed there.

The spread was vast and by vast, we mean, over 150 dishes. From an array of breads, soups, appetisers, mains and desserts, there were options to satisfy every type of diner.

Want some momos? Suit yourself. Want rice with rasam? There's that too and for those with a sweet tooth, there were no less than 25 desserts which looked very inviting.

For us, among the highlights were the Mixed Vegetable Momos. We quite liked the way they tasted, and thankfully, the raw vegetable flavour, which is found in some momos, was not here, for the vegetables were well-cooked.

Right next to the Momos were the Maki Rolls. There were different varieties of them on offer, but we tried California Maki Rolls which contained imitation crab and cucumber. We liked them very much, but did wish that the chefs had used real crab instead.