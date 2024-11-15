Discover this tranquil garden retreat with lip-smacking fusion food in Chennai

For those looking for something more inventive, the Florentine halfboil delight is a must-try. Imagine a crispy toast topped with a halfboiled egg in a bed of spinach based sauce, garnished with microgreens. It’s a unique take on comfort food that’s light yet flavourful, perfect for those seeking an unexpected bite.

Their innovative vodka-based cocktail, Dancing Rose, makes for an ideal drink to accompany any meal. Infused with cranberry and apple juices, elderflower, and topped with edible glitter, this cocktail is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Seafood enthusiasts should definitely opt for the Boiled fish and veg medley, which features a mix of zucchini, broccoli, baby corn, and bell peppers with lightly seasoned and boiled fish.

We finished the meal with Arabian nutty bread pudding, which,although a more decadent choice, brings a comforting sweetness. Made with a big chunk of bread soaked in a rich milk blend with nuts to add texture, topped with pomegranate seeds, and finished off with a cherry. The eclectic menu blends familiar comforts with bold, innovative twists, offering a culinary experience that’s both exciting and satisfying for every palate.

Meal for two (approx): Rs 1,800. From 11 am to 11 pm. At Adyar

(Written by Shivani Illakiya)