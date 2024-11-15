This star hotel in Chennai ushers in the holiday season with a festive cake-mixing and eco-conscious tree-lighting ceremony

Under the warm glow of festive lights and the cheerful hum of children’s carols, Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels kicked off the holiday season in a green style with a vibrant Cake Mixing Ceremony, blending tradition, sustainability, and holiday cheer. The event, attended by Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels & Resorts, and renowned celebrity Chef Damodharan, was a lively celebration of the season’s spirit.
Guests enjoyed the age-old tradition of mixing over 400 kilos of dried fruits, nuts, and 45 bottles of various alcohol, like rum, vodka, brandy, and whiskey for the hotel’s signature holiday cake. But this year, the ceremony took on a modern twist with an eco-conscious tree lighting. Instead of the usual Christmas tree, the hotel had arranged for planting saplings on a custom-designed metal frame shaped like a tree — symbolsing growth, renewal, and sustainability. The event not only marked the beginning of the holiday season but also set a tone of mindfulness, blending joy and sustainability for a truly memorable celebration.
