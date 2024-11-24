This newly opened resto-bar in Chennai promises lip-smacking food and beautiful memories

Making our way through the chaos, we finally arrived at the counter. After a long session of contemplation, our choice materialised in a tall glass topped with a sprig of mint and a gleaming gold chocolate leaf. Listed as Bhagava on the menu, the drink pleased our tongues with its mix of gin, saffron-laced vodka, bourbon, and tonic—a complex flavour palette, rich with a chocolaty undertone, refreshed by a whisper of mint.

As our tummies rumbled, we walked to the terrace seating area, passing through the second floor, which presented the same scene of merriment. Aromas of spices and barbequed dishes hung in the air— tantalising, irresistible.

The terrace, illuminated by soft lights and filled with a light breeze, offered a quiet escape and a glimpse of Chennai’s sprawling skyline. There, our culinary adventure began with the biriyanis—vegetarian and non-vegetarian. The Subz dum biriyani, a homage to Awadhi tradition, boasted fragrant spices and a rich flavour of ghee. Vegetables, tender yet crisp, sang of cardamom, a note that lingered. The cocktail sipped alongside revealed its playful complexity— gin’s essence entwined with saffron’s warmth, a beautiful counterpoint to the biriyani’s richness.