Experience the true flavours of Chettinad at the ‘Aachi Samayal festival’
Chettinad cuisine, renowned for its bold flavours and aromatic spices, is often misunderstood. When you think of Chettinad food, the typical curries and rice may come to mind, but few have experienced the true essence of this cuisine—the way it’s prepared in Karaikudi, the heart of Chettinad.
This November, Hilton Chennai’s Ayna brings you a unique opportunity to experience authentic Chettinad fare at their Aachi Samayal food festival, led by the Aachi sisters, Mangalam and Solai, who hail from the Karaikudi district. These culinary experts have made it their mission to introduce Chennai’s food lovers to the real flavours of Chettinad, ones that have been passed down for generations.
During the event, you’ll be treated to a traditional feast like no other. The Aachi sisters make it a point to use only the finest ingredients—using shallots for all the dishes for that signature kick, and masalas sourced directly from Karaikudi itself. The menu is a true reflection of Chettinad’s rich culinary traditions, with each dish bursting with bold flavours that tell a story of heritage and pride.
Among the standout offering is the vegetarian thali, featuring delicacies like Vellai paniyaram with dangar and Milagu kulambu, alongside a delightful range of accompaniments like Karuppu Ulunthu podi and Mango pachadi. For non-vegetarians, there’s the indulgent Karaikudi kozhi curry, Mutton kola urundai, and the famed Idicha nandu masala.
A key highlight is the Nannari sharbat, a cooling drink made from Nannari roots, the perfect start to this flavour-packed journey.
What struck us most during the Aachi Samayal festival was how different the dishes were from the Chettinad fare we’re used to. After meeting the Aachi sisters, we understood their dedication to keeping the tradition alive, ensuring each dish is as authentic as it gets. They explained, “In Chettinad, the spices aren’t just ingredients, they are the soul of the dish.”
This is not just a food festival; it’s a celebration of heritage, flavour, and culinary craftsmanship. If you haven’t tasted authentic Chettinad food from Karaikudi, it’s time to do so—your tastebuds will thank you.
From November 21to 30. 6.30 pm to 11 pm. Meal for one: 2000++. At Ayna, Hilton, Guidy.
(Written by Shivani Illakiya)