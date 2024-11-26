Experience the true flavours of Chettinad at the ‘Aachi Samayal festival’

Chettinad cuisine, renowned for its bold flavours and aromatic spices, is often misunderstood. When you think of Chettinad food, the typical curries and rice may come to mind, but few have experienced the true essence of this cuisine—the way it’s prepared in Karaikudi, the heart of Chettinad.

This November, Hilton Chennai’s Ayna brings you a unique opportunity to experience authentic Chettinad fare at their Aachi Samayal food festival, led by the Aachi sisters, Mangalam and Solai, who hail from the Karaikudi district. These culinary experts have made it their mission to introduce Chennai’s food lovers to the real flavours of Chettinad, ones that have been passed down for generations.

During the event, you’ll be treated to a traditional feast like no other. The Aachi sisters make it a point to use only the finest ingredients—using shallots for all the dishes for that signature kick, and masalas sourced directly from Karaikudi itself. The menu is a true reflection of Chettinad’s rich culinary traditions, with each dish bursting with bold flavours that tell a story of heritage and pride.