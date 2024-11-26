‘Thalaivan Virunthu 2.0’: A gastronomic exploration of South India's culinary roots with Chef Damu in Chennai

South India's culinary heritage, rich in history and flavour, often gets overshadowed by the growing influence of fast food and contemporary dining trends. But through Thalaivan Virunthu 2.0 Chef Damu is leading a culinary revolution that brings us back to the very essence of authentic, home-cooked South Indian dishes. Held at Bazaar, the vibrant dining destination at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels & Resorts, this 8-day gastronomic event promises to be a mouthwatering immersion into the region’s diverse food culture.

Chef Damu’s menu showcases a carefully curated selection of traditional South Indian dishes, each with a modern twist, designed to reintroduce diners to the roots of Tamil and Kerala cuisines. Staples like Meen Kuzhambu, Athangudi Kari Chops, Maa Inji Parupu Urundai Kuzhambu, Koththu idiyappam, and Vethalai Rasam are brought to life with an unparalleled depth of flavour, rekindling an appreciation for the rich culinary traditions that have long been passed down through generations.