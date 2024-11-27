Mark the season of thanks with a memorable feast at this premium Chennai restaurant

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, togetherness, and, of course, a delectable feast. This year, The Raintree, St. Mary's, offers two distinctive dining experiences that cater to varied palates and preferences, making it a perfect spot for your Thanksgiving celebrations.

For those seeking a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, Colony at The Raintree invites you to a Thanksgiving dinner that promises hearty flavors and cherished moments. Starting at 7.00 PM on November 28, the evening is tailored for guests of all ages.

Pricing starts at INR 2000++ for adults.

For those inclined toward a more upscale dining affair, Above Sea Level presents a luxurious four-course pre-plated set menu on 28th November, starting from 7.00 pm onwards. Each course is paired with selected red and white wines.

Pricing options include INR 3000++, INR 3500++ and INR 4000++. The number of dishes in the starters will vary based on the selected pricing.