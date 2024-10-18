A toast to the perfect brew

Karthikeyan and his team showcased the craft of brewing coffee to perfection, through which we learned the finer points of different brewing methods—from the careful selection of beans to the perfect water-to-coffee ratio. Every step felt like a revelation, making us appreciate the art behind a cup of coffee in ways we hadn’t before.

Then came the most exciting part of the workshop—the tasting session. Small cups of freshly brewed coffee were placed in front of us, and the experts encouraged us to savour the invigorating aroma before the first sip. It was an instant mood-lifter.

As instructed by the experts, we slurped our coffee — a technique that, according to the pros, enhances the flavour profile. The louder the slurp, the richer the taste. The taste of it lingered on our taste buds for a long time after having the first sip, wanting us craving more.

Leaving the session without finishing our cuppa would be a sin. And so we happily finished our cups, savouring the final notes. The session ended on a java high and a newfound appreciation for the magic that goes into every cup of coffee.