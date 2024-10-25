17th Anniversary Special: Exploring the rise of the locavore movement in Chennai

For many, the benefits of the locavore approach extend beyond taste and sustainability. As celebrity chef and food historian Rakesh Raghunathan points out, it’s also about reducing carbon footprints. “I think it says the farmer knows what to produce. People consume it right away, and most importantly, when they consume there’s no wastage, thereby leaving lesser carbon footprints.”

Locavore is not a new concept. This movement, which reportedly began as a small experiment in San Francisco in 2005, has since spread globally, capturing the imagination of food enthusiasts and environmentalists. And in current times, it is gaining more momentum.

Highlighting some reasons for the concept’s current popularity, Chef Ashutosh adds that in the last few years, local sourcing has transformed into something quite ‘fashionable’, a badge to wear.

“In the last five years, locavore has become a trendy thing. It also helps, ticking the box (of being fashionable) and making sure you’re using the right local ingredients and glamorising them. Now, as a chef, I feel cooler to use gobindo rice for a risotto, rather than using arborio rice. Five, seven years back, it wasn’t as cool. When I started, all these exotic things definitely excited us a lot, Something as simple as a banana with a flawless yellow skin, not realising the importance of the bananas being grown locally.”

Local food is not just a trend but a way of holding onto the past. The demand for locally sourced ingredients is growing, especially among those who see food not merely as nourishment, but as an experience to be savoured on multiple levels. There is even an increase in people and outlets in the city who want to know more about their food.

Rakesh adds that while it may not be the majority, those who truly appreciate are, indeed, drawn to locally sourced ingredients. “People who understand food, who want to look at it and different layers, definitely seek out the locally sourced ingredients. Some sessions that I have done on reviving, say, indigenous rice and millets and seasonal produce, people were curious to understand what it was all about. At least the restaurants I collaborate with are very open to ideas when it comes to sustainability. The hospitality industry is also opening up to more demands and more inquisitive and more appreciative audiences that they have.”

But with all the benefits, there are a few challenges the chefs face. “There are always some things we can’t avoid importing, like Kikkoman soy sauce or salmon and tuna for sushi. The chef has to make informed choices about when and how to use local ingredients. You can’t just use anything locally grown without considering quality. At the end of the day, we’re in the business of serving great food,” says Ashutosh.

Beyond economics, the locavore movement also plays a role in cultural preservation. In an era where fast food and processed meals dominate, Krishna laments that the dissociation from food may lead to dissociation from culture. “People have always eaten what’s grown around them. But now, it’s all potatoes and instant noodles. If we forget our traditional dishes, our food culture will become homogenised. What will happen to India if we lose our connection to these local flavours?”