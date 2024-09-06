This food festival in Chennai in collaboration with a chef from Pondicherry is all about simple flavours

Food is a universal love language. The sentiment resonated deeply with us when we met Chef Pushpa, a home cook who has embarked on a mission to bring forth the flavours of Pondicherry, the town where her heart resides.

She sat at the ‘head’ chair, at the long rectangular table adorned with a white tablecloth, donning an orange sari. Her face glimmered in the warm glow of the lights scattered throughout the restaurant, immersed in some faraway land, some memory that she carries.

The sounds of clattering dishes drifted from the kitchen like music filling the void as her daughter, Anita, a passionate advocate for preserving the cuisine, gleefully remarked, “She isn’t so quiet generally” and went on to explain the food we were going to indulge in.

We were at Ministry of Chutneys for a preview of their upcoming Franco Tamil Food Festival in collaboration with Pushpa. Our eyes wandered around, finally resting on the speaker and with each description, our tummies rumbled — that’s what the promise of good food does to a gourmand.