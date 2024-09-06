This food festival in Chennai in collaboration with a chef from Pondicherry is all about simple flavours

Food is a universal love language. The sentiment resonated deeply with us when we met Chef Pushpa, a home cook who has embarked on a mission to bring forth the flavours of Pondicherry, the town where her heart resides.
She sat at the ‘head’ chair, at the long rectangular table adorned with a white tablecloth, donning an orange sari. Her face glimmered in the warm glow of the lights scattered throughout the restaurant, immersed in some faraway land, some memory that she carries.
The sounds of clattering dishes drifted from the kitchen like music filling the void as her daughter, Anita, a passionate advocate for preserving the cuisine, gleefully remarked, “She isn’t so quiet generally” and went on to explain the food we were going to indulge in.
We were at Ministry of Chutneys for a preview of their upcoming Franco Tamil Food Festival in collaboration with Pushpa. Our eyes wandered around, finally resting on the speaker and with each description, our tummies rumbled — that’s what the promise of good food does to a gourmand.
Soon, help arrived and our white plates were filled with a colourful array of dishes, a sweet, lingering smell filling the air. The Salade Créole, a simple yet flavourful dish, was the perfect starter. Imagine, boiled vegetables—beetroots, potatoes, beans and soft-boiled eggs enveloped in a tangy simple Vinaigrette, elevated by roughly ground pepper. This was a delightful surprise for us, people who typically shy away from salads.
Next up, the Fish Assad was a testament to the beauty of simplicity. Soft pieces of Kingfish simmered in a thick gravy comprising tomatoes, turmeric, Tamil spices, green chillies, garlic, and coconut milk, creating a harmonious blend of flavours — tangy, creamy, and enchanting.
But the real star of the show was yet to come. The Vadavoum chutney, a simple yet powerful concoction made from cooked and sun-dried shallots and red chillies with fresh coconut paste, was a revelation. The rough, spicy flavours created a symphony of taste. And when paired with rice and ghee, it was a soul-satisfying meal that left us craving more and thinking of our grandmother’s food.
As time for dessert arrived, we grew a bit sad. But all good things must end. For the sweet course, we indulged in the Vennai Pottou, a steamed creamy pudding-like dessert made with rice flour with a burst of cardamom adding a warm touch, while the fried cashews made for a satisfying crunch.
If you’re seeking a truly unforgettable dining experience, a taste of Pondicherry, and a glimpse into the heart and soul of its cuisine, the food festival is the perfect destination.
INR 2,345 ++ per person. Until October 5. At Ministry of Chutneys, Radisson Blu Hotel, Pazavanthangal.
Email: mayurkaushal@newindianexpress.com
X: @kaushalmayur