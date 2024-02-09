We try Sicilian dishes at the Italian Food Festival in the city, organised by a mother-son duo

To celebrate the end of winter, spring festivals are conducted across the globe. Over time, the celebration has become more about people coming together and indulging themselves in a good meal, possibly over a glass of wine and some delicious desserts.

Italians are no exception to this, and every year, they celebrate the arrival of good weather with great food. Well, Fiammetta Pereira and her son Dylan are hosting a food festival at Focaccia, and we were there to taste some authentic Sicilian food in hopes that the dishes would taste differently from the Italian food that is served at many restaurants here.

Caponata

The first dish that we were served was the Caponata, which we were told is a Sicilian favourite. Served with bread, the dish was delicious, and in a way, it reminded us of some of the pickles we are used to eating as Indians, for it contained fried eggplant and vegetables, seasoned with olives and capers in an agrodolce sauce.

Immediately after came the Panelle with burrata and anchovies, which is yet another Sicilian treat. The fritters made with chickpea flour were yummy, and the fact that they were topped with anchovies simply made them even better.

Pasta Al Pesto Trapanese

An Italian meal without pasta? There's no such thing! So, we were served Pasta Al Pesto Trapanese, a dish featuring penne served with Sicilian-style pesto made of tomato, almond, breadcrumb, parmesan cheese, and basil. To be eaten while it is hot, the dish was second to none. We were told that the rule in Italian households is that when pasta is served, you simply reach out and begin eating, and that is what we did!

Up next was the Scaloppine Di Pollo Alla Pizzaiola, and what a dish that was! The thinly pounded chicken breast scaloppine cooked in white wine and then sautéed with capers, tomato sauce, and oregano was amazing. One needs to eat the dish to understand the numerous flavours that are in play and as soon as you are done wiping the plate clean, you will want seconds

Cannoli

Before we knew it, we had been served dessert, particularly Cannoli. This traditional Sicilian dessert, shaped like a tube, originally weighed at least 500 g. But for this food festival, thankfully, the dessert was made in small portions, and it was a blast to eat. The pastry dough filled with creamy ricotta and dusted with icing sugar not only looked good but tasted very well too.

Although there were more dishes on offer, including a hat-shaped dessert that is served with breakfast in Sicily, we had to end the meal right there. But, for what it is worth, the food does take one to Italy and back!

INR 625++ onwards. On till February 25 (on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only). 12.30–3 pm and 7–11 pm. At Hyatt Regency.