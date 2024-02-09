Where to dine this Valentine's Day in Chennai

The day when lovers universally celebrate their love is nearing, and the city too is gearing up for a romantic week with lots of events planned. Indulge provides a lowdown on what's happening on this V-Day.

Also read: Chennaiites are going gaga over Korean food and we tell you why

Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa

At the beach resort, guests can dine in style at Bay View, where a four-course set menu along with wine will be served on Valentine's Day evening, with a live band playing in the background. People who love European cuisine can opt for a dining experience in candle-lit alfresco cabanas with the sea in the backdrop at Upper Deck. The five-course menu is paired with wine, and here too, a live band will make the evening magical. A couple can also opt for a poolside dining experience featuring a four-course menu, a glass of wine, and background music. Guests will also receive a thoughtful gift along with a chocolate box.

Prices range from INR 3,500++ to INR 15,000++.

Taj Coromandel

Share your affection with a loved one through the Valentine Boxes brimming with goodies from La Patisserie, or head to Prego for an exciting evening. Couples will be able to savour an all-Italian meal with a glass of sparkling wine and live music, and at the end of the meal, guests will be provided with souvenirs. For those who want a star-lit dinner, at the Poolside, diners will have one of the most luxurious evenings. Guests will be chauffeured to the hotel, greeted with a glass of champagne, and served a bespoke seven-course menu by Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee.

Prices range from INR 7,000++ to INR 1.50 lakh++.

Feathers

Celebrate love at Skyloft, where a starlit rooftop dining experience will await guests. The specially curated dinner for the evening will include an array of dishes like First Kiss golden fried prawns, Moonlight creamy bomb, Valentine special red velvet cheese cake, and more, along with a glass of wine. At Waterside, the Valentine's Day buffet will feature gourmet delights like Lovers Gift Parcel, Love Birds Pastry, and more.

Prices range between INR 2,500 net and INR 7,000++.

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa

This Valentine's Day, couples can indulge in a special brunch at The Reef and a dinner under the stars at C Salt. The menu will be diverse and packed with exquisite flavours, say the chefs who work at the establishment. Furthermore, there are special packages that will be offered throughout the month that blend luxury, relaxation, and romance. Called Romantic Escapes, the package comes with a gourmet breakfast, a stay in sumptuously appointed rooms, and more.

Prices range from INR 2,749++ to INR 4,000++ for the brunch and dinner, respectively.

Hilton

This Valentine's Day, Hilton has come up with an array of events. At Vasco's, a special buffet has been planned, replete with live music; at Ayna, a special TDH menu will be rolled out; at the Q Bar, DJ Sheryl from Mumbai will make the guests groove to the beat, while there will also be a Vintage Bank Cabana featuring a date night setup under the stars with a special menu and sparkling wine.

Prices: Vasco's buffet - INR 2,200++; Q Bar - INR 4,000++ and private cabana - INR 10,000++.

ITC Grand Chola

The Valentine's Day offerings at the prominent hotel in town will include a poolside dining experience under the stars with a set menu. Some of the dishes that will be offered are salad, You Rule My Heart, Falling in love is dying by Cupid's Bow!!!, It was such a show!!!, Cupid Connect, You Are Mine Will Always Be Yours Today Tomorrow & Forever!!! and more.

INR 20,000++ per couple, along with unlimited premium beverages.

Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road

Savour an irresistible spread dedicated to couples at the Sunday Brunch (on February 11) ahead of V-Day, while on Valentine's Day, the establishment is set to offer a romantic gastronomic evening. Prices for the Sunday Brunch (12.30–4 pm) are between INR 1,999++ and INR 2,999++ per person with unlimited beverages.

Prices for the Valentine's Day dinner (7-11 pm) range between INR 2,999++ and INR 3,999++ per couple with unlimited beverages.

Also read: This Japanese festival in town is lit, quite literally

The Park

There are numerous events planned at The Park Chennai on Valentine's Day. A candlelight dinner under the stars will be hosted at Aqua, where guests can also opt for cabana seating; at Six ‘O’ One, guests will be able to savour a scrumptious aphrodisiac buffet; and at The Leather Bar & Pasha, aphrodisiac-inspired cocktails named ‘Talk dirty to me’ will be served. The hotel is also offering other services for couples this V-Day.

Prices start at INR 800 for the cocktails, INR 2,750 (all-inclusive) for the buffet, and go until INR 9,999.