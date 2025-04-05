This new diner brings a taste of Japan to Chennai

If you’re craving a taste of Japan without leaving the city, then you might want to visit You Mee, a Delhi-based franchise that has opened its first outlet in Chennai. We recently embarked on a culinary journey through Asia at this vibrant diner, where the manga-inspired décor instantly set the tone for an immersive and inviting experience.

First up was the appetiser. We ordered the Tangy lotus stem, and it was undoubtedly the best one we have had in a long while. The crispy-fried lotus stems were glazed with tamarind and palm jaggery. The best part of this appetiser is that it is crispy yet soft and soggy at the same time.