Dolce is in the details: A slow, stylish celebration of flavour and comfort in Chennai

To live is to celebrate the little things — a raise, a friend’s visit, or finally finishing that long-overdue errand. And to celebrate, you don’t always want chandeliers, Novella-length menus, or food that tries too hard to impress. Sometimes, you want a space that lets you be. Cafe Manana gets that. This place is a nod to slow living and the Italian phrase Dolce far niente, and the café embodies it fully — from its minimalist interiors that cater to every need, down to the smallest details, to a no-fuss menu that’s recently been reworked.
Twenty new dishes have joined the line-up, while some older ones have gracefully stepped aside. But if you’re worried about losing old favourites, don’t. This new set feels like an upgrade you didn’t know you needed.
Take the French onion & mushroom soup. Deep brown, sweet from caramelised onions, earthy from mushrooms, and topped with Gruyere and croutons, it wraps you in warmth. Think of it as a hug in a bowl. It’s the kind of soup that doesn’t shout for attention; rather it earns it.
The Baked feta salad arrives as a massive chunky slab of cheese with sweet figs and roasted cherry tomatoes coated completely in a balsamic glaze paired with crostini. You can scoop, spread, or just admire how much it looks akin to a cheese board.
Seafood lovers like us will gravitate to the Miso butter and lemon grilled fish. It comes with roast potatoes and green beans — simple sides that don’t outshine the star. The fish was flaky, buttery, and just salty enough to demand our full attention.
For something a bit more cheeky, the Chilli-fried cereal prawns play with texture. There’s crisp, crunch, heat, and a generous sprinkle of crispy garlic and onions. Our prawns were a tad overdone, but still vanished from the plate embarrassingly fast.
If you’re vegetarian (or just vibing with mushrooms lately), the Gochujang oyster mushroom tartine is a must. A little spicy, a lot creamy, with kimchi mayo and cucumber salsa balancing it all out — it’s summer on a slice of bread. Pair it with a glass of iced tea, and you’re golden.
And yes, we saved room for dessert. The Lemon and white chocolate cheesecake is surprisingly restrained. It’s got the crumb, the tang, and none of the cloying sweetness that ruins lesser versions. Velvety, rich, and the kind of thing you eat really slowly just to make it last. Wash it all down with their dark roast paragon espresso if you’re a coffee person, like we did.
What stands out about Cafe Manana’s menu refresh isn’t just the newness—it’s the balance. There’s a clear intention behind each dish. Nothing feels tossed in for trend’s sake. This isn’t a place that’s trying to reinvent itself overnight. It’s more like that friend who shows up with a fresh haircut and new playlist — familiar, but better.
Meal for two: INR 1,200++. From 11.11 am to 11.11 pm on weekdays and 11.11 am to 2 am on weekends. At L Block, Anna Nagar East.