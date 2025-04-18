Dolce is in the details: A slow, stylish celebration of flavour and comfort in Chennai

And yes, we saved room for dessert. The Lemon and white chocolate cheesecake is surprisingly restrained. It’s got the crumb, the tang, and none of the cloying sweetness that ruins lesser versions. Velvety, rich, and the kind of thing you eat really slowly just to make it last. Wash it all down with their dark roast paragon espresso if you’re a coffee person, like we did.

What stands out about Cafe Manana’s menu refresh isn’t just the newness—it’s the balance. There’s a clear intention behind each dish. Nothing feels tossed in for trend’s sake. This isn’t a place that’s trying to reinvent itself overnight. It’s more like that friend who shows up with a fresh haircut and new playlist — familiar, but better.

Meal for two: INR 1,200++. From 11.11 am to 11.11 pm on weekdays and 11.11 am to 2 am on weekends. At L Block, Anna Nagar East.