Spice meets subtlety at this Chettinad food festival in Chennai, serving authentic flavour

First of course, we must start with the soup, and ours was the healthy option, Chettinad Vazhai thandu. This was a soup made from banana stem with onions, green chillies and a combination of spices. The initial taste was quite creamy, though this ne had a bit of sharpness on the palate thanks to the green chillies.

Chef recommended that we try the Karuveppilai sola varuval, which were strips of baby corn blended with curry leaves and spices and then deep fried. This one was more of an acquired taste, and though it might satisfy some, clearly this was not to my taste.

The next starter, however, was a banger – Kari sundiya, minced mutton cooked with Chettinad spices and made up into round balls and held together with plantain fibre, before being deep fried. Taking that plantain fibre off requires some skill, but the effort is worth it – the mutton is soft, and more importantly, it tastes meaty, in spite of all the spices – just how it should be. This was surely a star item.